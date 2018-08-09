Spraying on Friday to Control Mosquitoes in Keansburg

KEANSBURG, NJ Due to evidence of West Nile virus, the Mosquito Control Division will be conducting adult mosquito control operations on Friday, August 10th from 4:00 AM through 6:00 AM (Weather permitting):

All areas north of Port Monmouth Road and Church Street and west from the municipal border with Middletown to the municipal border with Hazlet.

The application will be made from a truck-mounted, ultra-low volume aerosol generator using the product Duet.

During this time residents should:

Move your pets, their food, and water dishes inside during application.

Bring clothing and toys inside.

Stay away from application equipment, whether in use or not.

Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed and with window air conditioners on non-vent (closed to the outside air) and window fans off during spraying.

Avoid direct contact with surfaces that are still wet from spraying.

Do not allow children to play in areas that have been sprayed until they are completely dry, approximately 1 hour.

If you must remain outside, avoid eye and skin contact with the spray. If you get spray in your eyes or on your skin, immediately flush and rinse with water.