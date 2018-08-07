Henry Hudson Tri-District Welcomes a New Tri-District Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction

PHOTO: Ms. Adrienne Spano has been selected as the Tri-District’s new Curriculum Supervisor.

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Henry Hudson Tri-District welcomes a new Tri-District Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction for Atlantic Highlands Elementary, Highlands Elementary, and Henry Hudson Regional Schools. Ms. Adrienne Spano has been selected as the Tri-District’s new Curriculum Supervisor.

Ms. Spano comes to Monmouth County from her prior position as the Math and Science Supervisor and Instructional Coach for the River Edge School.

District in Bergen County. Spano received both her Bachelor of Arts degree in Family and Child Studies, with a Concentration in Early & Middle Childhood, and her Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Montclair State University. It was at the university where Spano was presented with the prestigious and highly selective award for Outstanding Potential in Educational Leadership. Ms. Spano holds principal, supervisor, and teacher certifications. She earned Elementary School Teaching certification as well as subject matter specializations in Math and Science in grades 5-8. “Based on my leadership experiences and educational background, I am confident in my ability to uphold your values and commitment to continuous achievement of all students,” says Spano.

Ms. Spano taught for six years at Prospect Park School #1 in Prospect Park, New Jersey, which serves students in Pre-K through eighth grade. While in the Prospect Park School District, Ms. Spano demonstrated versatility and excellence in teaching. She also served on the School Improvement Panel and Professional Development Committee. “I embrace the opportunity to promote a collaborative culture and serve as a source of information and motivation,” says Spano.

In 2015, Ms. Spano joined the administrative team in the River Edge School District. During her time there, she provided ongoing professional development to improve teacher effectiveness and student outcomes. She has extensive curriculum experience including writing and guiding the implementation of district wide

curriculum, assessments, and standards-based report cards and benchmarks. Furthermore, Spano spearheaded the development of a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) program, which was highly commended. Spano is committed to integrating meaningful technology to help teachers enhance their instruction and provide students with innovative tools and captivating experiences.

Ms. Spano arrives in the Tri-District with her passion of building rapport with all stakeholders, in-depth knowledge of the state standards and curricula, and commitment to helping each student grow. The Henry Hudson Tri-District is pleased to have Adrienne Spano bring her educational expertise to their schools