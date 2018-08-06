General Election Ballot Drawing on Monday, August 13, 2018

FREEHOLD, NJ – In accordance with N.J.S.A 19:14-12, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that the upcoming ballot drawing for the 2018 General Election will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018, 85 days before Election Day.

The General Election Ballot Drawing will be conducted by Deputy Judith Ricci and held at 3 p.m. at the Monmouth County Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold.

Any questions regarding the ballot drawing can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.