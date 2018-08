Warrant Issued in Case of "River" the Dog

BREAKING: A warrant has been issued for Aaron D. Davis, 36, of Long Branch in connection with the case of "River," the dog who was left in a cage in Highlands.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Davis or that may have witnessed anything, please notify the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or alternatively, the Highlands Police Department at 732-872-1158.