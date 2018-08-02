Red Bank Crop Hunger Walk #38 Coming in October

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Two and one half months to go to RED BANK CROP HUNGER WALK #38, going on Sunday, October 21st. We invite you to come walk with us on our 5 mile Walk from Red Bank Regional High School through Fair Haven, Red Bank, and Little Silver and back to the school. It is a wonderful community annual event with music, art contest, clowns, stroller Brigade, Lug a Jug teams, yoga stretches, refreshments, and friendly folks of all ages. You can even get a chair massage after going the distance!

On Walk Day we collect about 7 tons of food staples with our Hunger No More with Four Theme of rice, beans, soup, and peanut butter, for two dozen local food pantries. Volunteers from CBA count and bag the items and line them up for pickup from local pantries before the end of the walk. This is an impressive activity, as the food arrives by a caravan of vans, or for the last two years, a yellow school bus, from Rumson Country Day School, the largest contributor of food each year.

Oak Hill Academy is second highest amount of food collected. Any school or faith group can run an October drive and bring it in to the school. This adds drama to our day, along with very special works of art in the form of large banners depicting our 2018 theme of Enough For All! Schools from Red Bank Primary to Ranney School have won trophies, along with church youth groups from the Two River Area. And Red Bank Primary did a Pennies for Crop Project last year – a first for our walk and very successful! Each one of us can do small things which add up to big success!

This is our 38th year of walking, as the community hunger appeal of Church World Service, which began in 1946 at the end of WW2. We are still raising funds and food for hungry neighbors and we do this on a Sunday afternoon, rain or shine, with a big crowd having a good time together in community.

We hope you will join us this year. Our Kickoff Rally is Monday, Sept. 10th at 8 pm, at First Baptist Church in RB, and our Teen Leaders share what they have been working on to give folks information on the 15 Crop Walk partners in Monmouth County, and also our global partnerships. This year’s focus is on Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands in Asia, and how Crop Walks help folks on the ground with improving their lives with clean water access, better basic sanitation, education and skill training, and crop to strengthen communities. This is even more important as climate change is affecting weather conditions and sea levels, and threatening once safe living areas.

Our terrific teen leaders from 13 local high schools and several youth groups, demonstrate how to set up online teams, promote the food drive, and explain how our walking helps our local partner programs around Monmouth County bring help and hope to neighbors. Our Crop Walk always goes in Oct. around World Food Day (Oct. 16th). This 2018 Walk is on Sunday, Oct. 21st. Please check out our website: www.redbankcropwalk.com, and friend us on Facebook, and come join us with a team of youth and families. All ages are welcome as we walk to widen our circle of caring!

Sunday Oct. 21, 2018

www.redbankcropwalk.com