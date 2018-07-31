BSA Troop 32 Honors Andrew Lindner and Mark McIlvain with Eagle Palm Awards

PHOTO: Two Eagle Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 32, Middletown, recently received Eagle Palm Awards. From left, Andrew Lindner with his parents, and Mark McIlvain with his parents. Photo by Michelle DeMarco

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Boy Scouts of America Troop 32 recently presented Eagle Scouts Andrew Paul Pio Lindner and Mark McIlvain with Eagle Palms, a unique, rare award in Scouting.

Troop 32’s newest Eagles received the award from Assistant Scoutmaster, Art Rimmele, Jr., who is among the few Eagle Scouts in Troop 32’s 62-year history to also achieve this honor.

Eagle Palms are awards, not a rank. Eagle Scouts who have not yet reached their 18th birthday are eligible for Eagle Palms by earning additional merit badges, five for each Palm level (Bronze Palm for five merit badges, Gold Palm for 10, and Silver Palm for 15; Silver being the highest honor). Additional requirements include being active in the Troop for at least three months after becoming an Eagle, demonstrating the Scout Spirit by living the Scout Oath and Scout Law in everyday life, and continuing to develop and demonstrate leadership.

Mark McIlvain, of the River Plaza section of Middletown, recently graduated Middletown South High School. He received a Bronze Palm, a Gold Palm, a Silver Palm, and a second Bronze Palm, the most in the Troop’s history. Mark will attend Brookdale Community College, in Lincroft, this fall.

Andrew Lindner, of Colts Neck, recently graduated from Mater Dei Prep High School, Middletown. He received a Bronze Palm and a Gold Palm. He also plans to attend Brookdale in the fall.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes teaching a boy outdoor skills, self-reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes in giving back to the community, conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed specifically to assist local organizations.