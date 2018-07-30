Dog Left to Drown in Highlands, Rescued by Good Samaritan

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Prosecutor's Office, along with the Monmouth County SPCA are seeking the public's help in a potential animal cruelty case.

At approximately 6:15 AM, a Highlands resident was walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park on Bay Ave, Highlands when their dog was alerted by something on the water side of the rock bulkhead. As the passerby investigated, they spotted a black wire cage with a small dog cowering inside the cage. The cage was on a small portion of sand between the bulkhead and the water. The tide was coming in and the water had reached the cage. The good Samaritan climbed over the wall and rescued the dog. The dog was taken to Highlands Police Department who then called Animal Control then alerted our office.

When Animal Control arrived on the scene the cage almost covered by the rising tide. If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned.

Due to the tide schedule, we estimate that the dog was placed there between 4:00 AM and 6:00 AM. The dog is described as a male gray and white Pit Bull, approximately 1 year old.

Anyone who has any information on who owns this dog or may have witnessed anything please notify the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or notify the Highlands Police Dept. at (732) 872-1224.