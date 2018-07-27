Middletown Bridge Renamed in Honor of Former NJ State Senator Joseph M. Kyrillos

PHOTO: Senator Kryillos thanks the group as the Monmouth County Freeholders look on.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders were joined by state, county and local officials to celebrate the dedication of Monmouth County’s West Front Street Bridge (S-17 or Hubbard’s Bridge) as the “Senator Joseph M. Kyrillos Bridge” on Friday, July 27.

The unanimously approved Freeholder resolution to rename the bridge was proposed by Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, who said, “The dedication of this bridge in honor of Joe Kyrillos is fitting since he has always been an outstanding supporter of County infrastructure projects; we cannot thank him enough for his service and commitment to Monmouth County residents over many years.”

In recent years The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering oversaw reconstruction of the original bridge, built in 1921, that created a safer roadway for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The bridge connects Middletown and Red Bank and traverses Swimming River.

Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney (D-3), Senators Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) and Vin Gopal (D-11) and U.S. Ambassador Lewis M. Eisenberg joined Senator Joseph M. Kyrillos at the bipartisan celebration and sign unveiling.

“The greatest privilege of my life has been representing the people of Monmouth County and the great state of New Jersey,” said Kyrillos. “Today’s dedication in recognition of that service means so much to me and my family. I’m deeply humbled by the actions of Freeholder Director Arnone and the Monmouth Board of Chosen Freeholders, as well as the confidence of leaders from both parties here today.

“I’ve always tried to work together across party lines to accomplish important things, and I hope this beautiful bridge can symbolize how we can and must be joined together to keep our state and country strong. Thank you for this tremendous honor.”

Kyrillos served two terms in New Jersey’s General Assembly and was sworn into the Senate in 1992. When his party was in the majority he served as Majority Conference Leader and chaired standing committees on economic development and coastal resources. He was Chairman of the Republican State Committee from 2001-2004, and in 2012, was the Republican nominee for the United States Senate.

A Middletown resident, Kyrillos served the residents of Monmouth County for many years, focusing on improved education, job creation and government accountability. He was instrumental in helping secure disaster funding for local families and businesses after Superstorm Sandy.