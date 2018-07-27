Atlantic Highlands Man Arrested for Distributing, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

FREEHOLD – An Atlantic Highlands man has been arrested for possessing and distributing images and videos which depict the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Brian Foley, 60, of 45 Asbury Avenue in Atlantic Highlands, was arrested and charged Thursday July 26, with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Distribution) and one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession).

The States investigation and initial forensic examination of the devices revealed evidence that the defendant has possessed and distributed images and videos which depict the sexual exploitation and abuse of a child.

If convicted of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Distribution), Foley faces five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession), Foley faces five to ten years in a New Jersey State Prison. Should Foley be convicted of either crime, he will be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and potentially to Parole Supervision for Life.

The case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Martha Nye.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and State law.