Prosecutor's Office Involved in Home Entry in Atlantic Highlands

In the early morning hours Thursday, investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office surrounded a home on Asbury Avenue in the borough. A witness said they had seen several unmarked cars on the street along with two local cruisers.

Atlantic Highlands Police Capt. David Rossbach referred inquires about the incident to the Prosecutor's Office.

According to the witness, the cars arrived and detectives hurriedly entered the house at 45 Asbury Avenue at about 5:45 a.m.

Chris Swendemen, spokesmen for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office verified that the office was involved in activity at the residence yesterday, but did not yet have details about the event.

Further details will be reported as we receive them.