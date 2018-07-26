Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Honors Outstanding Community Leaders

(L to R) Top Row: Beacon of Hope - Gary Weitzen from Parents of Autistic Children; Public Servant Award - Vin Gopal; Business Ambassador - Glen J. Delakian, Sr.; Non-Profit Organization - Kick Cancer Overboard, Founders DonnaLyn Giegerich & Ted Friedli

(L to R) Bottom Row: Community Service Award - Bayshore Senior Health, Education and Recreation Center, Pat McCarthy; Corporate Good Neighbor - New Jersey Natural Gas, Amy Cradick-VP of Government Affairs & Policy; Young Profession Award - Alexandra Imtanios; President's Award - Sherilyn Przelomski

Not pictured: Beacon of Light - Staff Sergeant Eduard Santiago, United States Army & Public Servant Award - Sheriff Shaun Golden

Marlboro, NJ - On July 19th, the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Beacon of Excellence Awards, honoring outstanding community leaders at the beautiful Bella Vista Country Club, in Marlboro, NJ. The Beacon of Excellence Award is designed to honor outstanding community enrichment through service, leadership and achievement.

The list of honorees for 2018 were:

Beacon of Hope Award – POAC – Parents of Autistic Children

Beacon of Light Award – S/Sgt Eduardo Santiago

Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Kick Cancer Overboard

Business Ambassador of the Year – Glen J. Dalakian, Sr. – Colt’s Neck Business Association

Corporate Good Neighbor Award – New Jersey Natural Gas

President’s Award – Sherilyn Przelomski

Public Servants of the Year – Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden and New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal

Community Service Award – Bayshore Senior Health Education and Recreation Center

Young Professional of the Year Award – Alexandra Imtanios

For more information on the MRCC and its upcoming events visit http://www.monmouthregionalchamber.com.