Keanburg Woman Arrested for Bomb Threat at Planet Fitness

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Twp. Police responded to Planet Fitness, located at 500 State Route 35, for a report of a bomb threat. Also responding to the call were members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middletown Twp. Fire Department, and the Middletown Twp. Fire Marshall’s Office. Upon arrival, officers were able to safely evacuate the facility and the adjacent businesses. Explosives detection dogs from Middletown Twp. Police and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene. The building was cleared and the threat was determined to be a false alarm. There were no injuries reported as a result of the threat.

Police were able to determine that Emily M. McCormick, 19, of Keansburg, was responsible for the threat. McCormick was charged with one count of False Public Alarm and released on a summons complaint.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective First Class William Strohkirch of the Middletown Twp. Police at (732) 615-2120 or Detective Ryan Mahony of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 431-7160.