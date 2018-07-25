Structure Fire on Belleview Avenue in Keansburg

PHOTO: Keansburg Fire Company #1 / facebook

KEANSBURG, NJ - On July 25, 2018 at 5:35am, Sergeant Justin Cocuzza and Patrolman Frank Wood responded to 24 Belleview Avenue for a possible structure fire. They were met at the scene by an occupant of the downstairs apartment, who stated the fire started in the exhaust fan in the bathroom and he thinks he put it out with a fire extinguisher. However, there was still heavy smoke in the apartment.

When asked if there was anyone else in the home, he advised there is an upstairs neighbor. Patrolman Wood ran to the rear of the house and up the back stairs, where he observed thick black smoke coming from the roof. Patrolman Wood knocked on the door several times before hearing a woman yelling for help. Patrolman Wood kicked the door several times but was unable to gain entry. Patrolman Wood yelled to the female to follow the sound of his voice and she was able to crawl to the door and unlock it. Patrolman Wood was then able to enter, grab the woman, and take her out of the apartment. With the assistance of Sergeant Cocuzza, the woman was brought around to the front of the house. The woman and the male occupant from downstairs were transported to the hospital for breathing issues.

The Keansburg Fire and EMS departments responded to the scene and were assisted by Fire and medical units from Middletown, Hazlet, and Union Beach. The Keansburg and Monmouth County Fire Inspectors were also on scene conducting an investigation with members of the Keansburg Police Detective unit.