Keyport Boat Launch Kiosk Now in Service

KEYPORT, NJ - The borough’s new Pay Station for daily boat ramp passes is now in service. The machine works like any other parking station and takes cash or credit cards, according to the borough's facebook page. Day trippers should follow the posted instructions and pay and display their receipt on their vehicle’s dashboard.

Keyport revised its permit ordinance in 2014. Each and every person who is an owner of the boat or boats for which they seek a permit shall pay permit fees as follows: Daily Permit (week day): $ 20.00; Daily Permit (weekend day): $ 25.00; Annual Permit-Resident: $ 90.00; Annual Permit-Nonresident: $ 180.00.

The ordinance reads: "Annual fees shall be for each year or part thereof. Annual permits shall expire on December 31 of each year, and must be renewed annually. All residents of the Borough of Keyport who have served in the armed forces of the United States of America shall be entitled to obtain an Annual Permit for $45.00, upon presentation of proof of military service to the issuing agency. In accordance with and subject to Borough Ordinance 2-20.3, any “Volunteer” and/or “Family member”, as those terms are defined in Borough Ordinance #11-15 section 2-20.22-20.2 (pdf), shall be exempt from the permit fees set forth in this Section 11-6.4."

The annual permit applications are available at borough hall.

You will need to bring in the following items: Driver’s License, Trailer Registration, Vehicle Registration, Boat/Jet ski Registration, and Proof of Military Status (if applicable)

Daily passes are available at the boat ramp.