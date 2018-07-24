Bicyclist Airlifted From Atlantic Highlands



PHOTO: MONOC1 prepares to depart from Fireman's Field in Atlantic Highlands with injured bicyclist.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS On Monday, July 23rd, at approximately 3:52 p.m. Chief Jerry Vasto of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department reports a 49 y/o cyclist from Keansburg was airlifted by Medevac to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for a head and leg injury sustained during a possible collision with a motor vehicle.

Following the possible collision with the motor vehicle, the cyclist then struck and flipped over the guard rail and down a steep embankment in the area of Ocean Boulevard near Lawrie Road. The victim reportedly was there for some time but able to eventually crawl up the embankment to the main roadway and flag down a passing motorist who called for help.

A vehicle possibly involved in the crash is described as a black or dark colored Dodge Ram Pick Up which may have driver side mirror damage. This is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sgt. Harry Murtha or Ptl. Connor McGrath of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department at (732)291-1212.

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department, Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad and MONOC also assisted at the scene.