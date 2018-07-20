Settembrino Sworn in as Middletown Mayor

PHOTO: Kevin M Settembrino is sworn in as Mayor of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone swore in Kevin M Settembrino to serve as Mayor and Tony Fiore as Deputy Mayor for the remainder of the 2018 term at the Middletown Township Committee meeting on Monday, July 16th.

Patricia A. Snell was also unanimously appointed to serve as a Committeewoman at the meeting and was sworn in by Freeholder Director Arnone.

Mayor Settembrino has been elected to serve on the Township Committee three times (2010, 2013, and 2016). He served as Deputy Mayor in 2014 and 2018. Deputy Mayor Fiore has been elected to the Township Committee four times (2008, 2011, 2014, and 2017). He served two terms as Mayor in 2011 and 2012 and was elected Deputy Mayor by the Township Committee in 2010, 2014, and 2017.

PHOTO: Tony Fiore is sworn in as Deputy Mayor

Per the Municipal Vacancy Law, N.J.S.A. 40A:16-1 et seq., the Township Committee went through the statutory process to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Township Committeewoman Stephanie C. Murray. As per state law, the Middletown Republican County Committee (as Ms. Murray was elected as a Republican party nominee) was required to provide three names to the Township Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy within 15 days of the vacancy. The Township Committee received the names of Patricia Snell, Christopher Aveta and Greta Siwiec for consideration, and the Township Committee unanimously selected Patricia Snell to fill the vacancy.

PHOTO: Pat Snell is sworn in as Committeewoman

The Township Committee is looking forward to tapping into Snell’s expertise as a local realtor and former member of the Middletown Township Planning Board. “Pat has lived in Middletown for 35 years with her husband Bill, raised their two daughters here, and is now watching their grandchildren go through the Middletown Township Public School System,” said Mayor Settembrino. “She is very connected to our community and will be a great advocate for the residents of Middletown.”

Pursuant to state law, Ms. Snell’s seat will be up for election in this year’s November general election. Ms. Snell’s temporary appointment will last until the certification of the general election results, at which point the individual that is elected will serve for the balance of the unexpired term that expires on 12/31/2020.