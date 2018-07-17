Woman Dies in House Fire

Photos provided by Middletown Township Fire Department PIO photographer Laurie Kegley.

FREEHOLD – An 18-year old Middletown woman was killed in a residential fire early Tuesday morning, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Aubree Larusso, 18, of Middletown, was found deceased in a bedroom located off of the living room in the family’s residence. Larusso’s mother, brother and a family friend escaped the blaze unharmed. A pet dog was also found deceased in the home.

At approximately 6:43 a.m., the Middletown Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 20 Neptune Place. After firefighters were able to get the fire under control, an on-scene investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Fire departments from East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Belford Engine, Belford Independent, Middletown Fire Co. 1 and Lincroft responded and assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office and Middletown Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Condon at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Albert Scott at (732) 775-1996.