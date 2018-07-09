Go On An Environ-Quest This Summer

Bring your curiosity!

LINCROFT— Looking to fill those long, lazy days of summer? Seek out some nature fun by joining the Monmouth County Park System for Enviro-Quest! Meeting each week at a different county park, this nature program is fun, easy and free. Start in the parking lot and follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in activities, crafts or games for 30–60 minutes of nature fun.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 12 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Visitor Center parking area.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet near the pond.

Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan - Meet in the Activity Center's Program Room.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth - Meet at the picnic tables by the Bay House.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet at the Old Orchard Picnic Shelter.

Tatum Park, Middletown - Meet in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.

Shark River Park, Wall - Meet at the Shelter Building.

Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold - Meet at the Oak Point Picnic Shelter.

For more information about this program or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.