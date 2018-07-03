A Return to the Old-Fashioned Community Fair

PHOTO: Atlantic Highlands Fireman's Fair (AHHerald file photo)

5 NIGHTS OF FUN GAMES, RIDES, FOOD AND NEW THIS YEAR - COMPETITIONS!

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Get ready for a brand-new edition of the popular Fireman's Fair at the marina -- with this year's theme of a return to an old-fashioned fun community fair! Organizers promise a return to the original type of "interactivity" including a hot dog eating contest, a wing eating contest, possibly a dunk tank (with your favorite teachers and town volunteer’s) and what's shaping up to be a spirited "Smarter Than A 5th Grader" contest.

Fair Chairman and firefighter Ed Cetron said, "Every night we'll have a fun contest on stage… like our own version of the Nathan's hot dog eating contest... and in the gazebo we'll have a good old- fashioned community contest for best pie... or jams... jewelry... and art. It'll sure be fun to discover how many talented neighbors you have!"

Each of the fair's nights will have two different types of competitions. Each night has a special Community Sponsor – The Board of Education on Tuesday; The Young Leo’s on Wednesday; The Arts Council on Thursday; and Eastpointe Gym on Saturday.

The outdoor Food Court will be home to competitions featuring feats of skill such as:

Pie Eating Contest or Who’s Smarter Than A 5th Grader

While meanwhile, under the gazebo, there will be a different type of contest -- these featuring the arts such as

Pie making; and an Art Contest about the Fireman’s Fair and the Community

"Our fireworks are the main reason so many folks come the fair," said Fire Chief Brian Sheehan. "But this year, we wanted to create a whole bunch of reasons to come visit us -- not just on ONE night, but with all the fun events we've got planned, we're guaranteeing that you'll want to spend the whole week with us!"

All money raised go towards funding the all-volunteer fire department with proceeds dedicated to covering the costs of lifesaving gear; "our ladder truck is nearly 34 years old and while we keep it in top shape, it will need to be replaced. And we always have maintenance for our Fire Boat and Rescue Truck. This fair is our main way of keeping our resources ready to serve the community," said Cetron.

The arts and crafts contests and competitions are open to anyone of all ages (with both Children’s and Adult categories); entry information is located online at http://signup.com/go/LxCgZGt .