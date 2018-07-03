Middletown Little League in Battle for District 19 Championship

There is a fierce battle for the District 19 Championship. Middletown plays Two Rivers East this Thursday, July 5, 8:00pm at Freehold Little League Fields. If Middletown wins, they will need to also beat the same team (Two Rivers East) on Friday night, 8:00 at Freehold to clinch their title.

These boys have been playing their hearts out in this heat wave.

All-Star Roster:

Manager Tim Naughton & Coaches Doug Quardt and Al Delia

Players:

Gaetano Alfano

Dylan Briggs

Alfred Delia

James Finer

Timmy Naughton

Leland Ossner

Dylan Passo

Jason Quardt

Matthew Sheehan

Brody Tacca

Kevin Toth

Reid Tully

Joseph Wall