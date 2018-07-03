Middletown Little League in Battle for District 19 Championship

There is a fierce battle for the District 19 Championship. Middletown plays Two Rivers East this Thursday, July 5, 8:00pm at Freehold Little League Fields. If Middletown wins, they will need to also beat the same team (Two Rivers East) on Friday night, 8:00 at Freehold to clinch their title.
These boys have been playing their hearts out in this heat wave.
All-Star Roster:
Manager Tim Naughton & Coaches Doug Quardt and Al Delia
Players:
Gaetano Alfano
Dylan Briggs
Alfred Delia
James Finer
Timmy Naughton
Leland Ossner
Dylan Passo
Jason Quardt
Matthew Sheehan
Brody Tacca
Kevin Toth
Reid Tully
Joseph Wall