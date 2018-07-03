Cranston Dean, Inner Gypsy, and Elastic Waist Band to Play at FilmOneFest 2018

Musicians to perform array of genres at local film festival.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. ⎼ FilmOneFest is set to welcome artists Cranston Dean, Inner Gypsy, and Elastic Waist Band as the musical acts performing at the event. FilmOneFest is an outdoor film festival consisting of a collection of under two minute films that have been submitted by filmmakers local and abroad. The festival will take place from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, July 21 with music beginning at 5:45 pm to welcome attendees. The festival takes place in the Atlantic Highlands Harbor in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. General admission is free, and the films will begin screening at 9:00 pm.

Cranston Dean is native of Atlantic Highlands, N.J. His music incorporates Americana, folk, rock, pop, blues, and jazz influences in order to provide an artistic view of the world. In addition to touring around the country, Cranston Dean has been known to perform mainly in the New Jersey area, where he received the 2016 & 2017 Asbury Park Music Award for Top Male Acoustic Act, and the 2015 Asbury Park Music Award for Top Multi-Instrumentalist. He currently has three studio albums out now. His latest, High Beams, was named one of New Jersey’s 17 Best Albums of 2017. Cranston Dean will be headlining FilmOneFest this year and will begin playing at 7:45 pm. Visit http://cranstondean.com for more information about his music.

Inner Gypsy, a unique band originating in Hackensack, N.J., can be classified as pop, rock, folk, blues, Jazz, and country all in one. Members Mario Sen, Tiffany Sen, Tony Ventura, Adam Truszkowski, and Mark Papazian use the guitar, flute, bass, keyboards and drums to create their sound. Since 2004, Inner Gypsy has released two albums: Past Lives of Somebody, Everybody & Nobody and Gypsychology. Their upcoming album is said to be called Gypsy Moth. People describe their songs as being filled with soul and character, and that seeing them perform live is a truly unique experience. Inner Gypsy will entertain attendees from 6:45 to 7:45 pm. Visit http://www.innergypsy.com/home.html for more information about their music.

The Elastic Waist Band is another native Atlantic Highlands band that formed around 5 years ago when mutual friends came together after realizing they all played different instruments. Members Bill Dodge, Ed Gonzalez, Seth Herman, and Colin Kenny are known to play an eclectic mix of 50’s through 90’s alternative. Being from Atlantic Highlands, The Elastic Waist Band is very excited to be playing at FilmOneFest and will welcome attendees at 5:45 pm. Visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/The-Elastic-Waist-Band-146572778878202/ for more information.

FilmOneFest is made possible due to the generosity and support of individuals, local businesses and our media sponsors including Whole Foods, Secret Stash, Pepsico, Alice Kupper, PE, Janet Peterson, JBL Trinity Group, Wells Fargo, Atlantic Cinemas and Blue Bay Inn, Copper Canyon and Gaslight Gastropub.

For more information about the festival and other events provided by FilmOneFest, visit www.filmonefest.org and like us on Facebook.

FilmOneFest is a project of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org. FilmOneFest is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.