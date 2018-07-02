Red Bank Regional Principal Honored by the Monmouth County Education Association

PHOTO: RBR Principal Risa Clay is pictured (center) with many members of her staff at the Monmouth County Education Association at its Award and Recognition Dinner which honored her as a “Friend of Education” for the Red Bank Regional Education Association.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional’s (RBR) Principal Risa Clay was recently honored by the Monmouth County Education Association at its Award and Recognition Dinner as a “Friend of Education” for the Red Bank Regional Education Association.

Mrs. Clay was nominated by her school’s Education Association for “Keeping RBR on the cutting edge of instruction and education initiatives.”

Mrs. Clay has enjoyed a 26-year long career at RBR, beginning as a Student Assistance Counselor. Realizing that she had more needs than resources, 18 years ago she wrote a grant to the state and founded The SOURCE, RBR’s School-Based Youth Services Program whose mission is to remove all obstacles that impede students’ academic success. She served as the director of THE SOURCE for many years while she also developed and headed the English Language Learner’s Program which earned accolades from the State as a model program. Mrs. Clay was also responsible for instituting a progression to college program through Brookdale for ELL students where the cost of college was supported by a special private scholarship, The Andrew Kroon Memorial Scholarship. To date, RBR has seen 57 students attend college on that scholarship program. Mrs. Clay’s tenure of Assistant Principal and Principal saw the continued improvement of RBR student performance and growth of RBR programs and initiatives; whereby the school district has earned many accolades and recognition for educational excellence.

Mrs. Clay’s staff claims great affection and appreciation for their principal stating in their nomination application, “She has been supportive of all our programs.”