Red Bank Regional Creative Writing Majors Win Dozens of Regional and Five National Awards in Scholastic Contest

PHOTO: Creative Writing students won dozens of regional and four national awards in the 2018 National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Pictured above with their teacher are the national winners (left to right) Grace Davidson, Shrewsbury; RBR Creative Writing teacher Dr. Gretna Wilkinson, Alexandra Lewis; Red Bank; Jay Izzo, Little Silver; Penelope Hill, Little Silver. Missing from photo is Gabriela Ortiz-Tobar, Red Bank.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional (RBR) Creative Writing majors recently learned that they earned dozens of regional and five national awards in the prestigious 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards sponsored by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Over 2500 students from around the world received awards from over 330,000 submitted works.

Freshmen Grace Davidson, Shrewsbury, and Alexandra Lewis, Red Bank, both won gold medals. Grace won for her short story, “You Just Need a Stick;” and Alexandra for her poem, “Cotton.” Silver metals where captured by Juniors Penny Hill, Little Silver, for her poem, “Fire Flies;” and Gabriela Ortiz, Red Bank, for her poem, “Tales of a Little Hispanic Girl.” Senior, Jay Izzo, Little Silver, won a silver medal for his dramatic script, “Blurry.”

The national gold winners were honored at a ceremony at Carnegie Hall on June 7. The status from this award enables these students to pursue more scholarship money from the colleges they attend.

PHOTO: Regional gold, silver key and honorable mention winners included: Carla Ortiz-Tobar, Red Bank; Julia Merola, Shrewsbury; Elizabeth Heinemann, Shrewsbury; Grace Davidson, Shrewsbury; Alexandra Lewis, Red Bank; Dr. Gretna Wilkinson, Esmeralda Pita-Herrera, Morgan Almasy, Penelope Hill, Belinda Bohrman, Brick; Katelin Rowe, Shrewsbury; Madison Young, Bradley Beach; Aurelia Whitehead, Belmar; Ash Riegler, Union Beach; Corbin Nielsen, Avon-by-the-Sea’ Jay Izzo, Little Silver; Justin Campana, Little Silver; and Lillian Thygeson, Little Silver.