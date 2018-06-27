Monmouth County Fair Offers Family Fun in July

PHOTO: Discover the charm of the Monmouth County Fair.

FREEHOLD --- From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair offers all the excitement of an old-fashioned county fair with a modern flair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 25-29, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event, organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H, pulses with energy while staying true to its agricultural roots.

Each day of the Fair is filled with exciting acts such as Hell on Wheels - BMX Stunt Show and Wheel of Destiny. Fairgoers will delight in returning favorites including Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Mutts Gone Nuts, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, and Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show. In addition, there will be strolling entertainment, food, games, and, of course, rides.

Sure to delight thrill seekers of all ages, the rides are once again provided by Reithoffer Shows and will feature a separate Kids Zone Area. Even better, ride wristbands will be available daily to allow fairgoers the chance to enjoy unlimited rides during their visit. The cost per day for a wristband is $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and $30 on Friday and Saturday. Single ride tickets will also be available daily. Please note that rides are weather permitting.

Live music is always a big part of the Fair and this year’s performers promise to deliver. Wednesday night brings Moroccan Sheepherders to the main stage while the Chuck Lambert Band performs on Thursday. Musicians on a Mission take the stage on Friday while the Jimmy Buffet and Friends Tribute Band performs on Saturday. The last act to take the main stage is ViRAGO Music Celtic Trio on Sunday.

Those looking for the feel of a traditional county fair should head over to the Home and Garden Competition and see the county’s finest baked goods, vegetables, flowers and arts and craft pieces. In addition to the displays, there will be ongoing beekeeping, gardening and pottery demonstrations.

Delve deeper into Monmouth County’s agricultural roots by visiting the Living History Tent and meeting with staff from the Park System’s Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold and Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel. Discover the county’s rich agricultural history through hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits. Then be sure to stop by the FFA of Monmouth County’s farm stand where Jersey fresh fruits, vegetables and cut flowers are available for purchase. The Fair also features 4-H animal shows and exhibits.

The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, July 25-27; 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 28; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. Admission is $8 per person; children 12 and under are free. Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. For more information about the Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com, or call 732-842-4000.

The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.