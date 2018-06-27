“10th Annual Back to School Health Fair hosted by Coastal Communities Family Success Center”

PHOTO: Families enjoy meeting service providers and learning about new resources and programs.

LONG BRANCH, NJ—Coastal Communities Family Success Center announces its 10th Annual Back to School Health Fair to be held on August 16th, from 10 am—1 pm. This event will extend parents the opportunity to meet with local service providers, access free health screenings, and obtain new school supplies for their children.

“Parents need support and resources as their children head back to school. This is the perfect opportunity for local business owners and partnering service providers to get involved and give back,” stated Lisa Wilson, Executive Director of the Family Success Center. “By partnering with us we’re able to offer families the most up to date programs and resources to help the transition to the upcoming school year go more smoothly.”

PHOTO: Tony (VNA), Victor (VNA) and Mark, volunteer, support the Family Success Center and Monmouth County families during the event.

Coastal Communities is gratefully accepting donations of new school supplies, cases of healthy packaged snacks, and cases of bottle water for distribution at the fair. The Center is asking individuals, local businesses, civic groups, and local organizations to donate new school supplies or gift cards to Staples, Walmart, Five Below, and Target. This is the 10th year the Center is hosting the Annual Back to School Health Fair and it’s only possible due to the generosity and support of the community. Last year the fair was attended by more than 300 families. Donations may be dropped off at the Family Success Center located at 300 Broadway (St. James’ Church) in Long Branch. Please call the office prior to delivering donations at 732.571.1670.

PHOTO: Lynn Davis, Holmdel First Aid Squad, entertains children during last year’s event.

All are welcome! If you are a service provider interested in participating in this event or a community member or group who would like to volunteer, please register with Jahmoia Rice-Norflett, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator at 732.571.1670 ext. 304 or email

Coastal Communities Family Success Center (formally Long Branch Concordance), a local non-profit established in 2004, works with families in the coastal Monmouth region and surrounding area helping them to succeed. To find out more about the Family Success Center visit www.coastalfsc.org. The Center welcomes the community to tour the Family Success Center located at 300 Broadway in Long Branch.