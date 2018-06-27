43rd Annual NJ Friends of Clearwater Environmental & Music Festival Set for September 8-9 at Brookdale

LINCROFT, NJ - Food vendors, commercial, crafters and environmental activists wishing to participate should contact Chrissie, ravenwitch4gmail.com, cc: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Those wishing to volunteer should contact Lynn, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. cc: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. also contact Lynn to Join NJFC or Renew Your membership

SAVE MONEY By getting your vendor/exhibit applications in by June 30th

There is an August 20th deadline to make sure you are included in the Festival Book

The 43rd Annual NJ Friends of Clearwater Festival will be on the lawn at Larrison Hall Commons at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, from 11 am -7 pm on Saturday, September 8 and 11 am- 5 pm on Sunday, September 9

The NJ Clearwater Festival features the finest in folk, rock, blues, gospel, soul, and children’s music combines with environmental activism and education to celebrate our mission. This Festival continues our tradition of networking with like-minded people and organizations, a source of inspiration and unique education with special events like our Environmental Justice, Climate Change, and Sustainability Roundtables, and the fellowship of song started by Pete long ago.

Since 1974, this organization has been actively educating children and adults on the importance of clean, clear water and to urge citizens to be responsible custodians of our domain.

Join Our Sustainabilty Roundable at 2 PM on Saturday.

New Jersey Friends of Clearwater (NJFC) is a grass roots organization, fully non-profit, volunteer-run and staffed.

For more information: visit www.njclearwater.org/festival.html or www.njfcfestival.weebly.com or www.facebook.com/NJFriendsofClearwater/ or call 732-784-8547.