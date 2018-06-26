Little Silver Day – Was Worth The Wait!

PHOTO: Little Silver Day at sunset

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - After an incredibly successful Inaugural Little Silver Day community event in 2016, it was decided that the event would take place every two years. So with high anticipation building throughout the town for the second Little Silver Day which was scheduled for Saturday, June 23rd, of course mother nature made the town wait one more day.

On Sunday, June 24th nearly the entire Little Silver community once again celebrated together and it was well worth the wait! For six months leading up to the event, the organizing committee worked tirelessly to create this free, one-day, fun-filled event which over 3,000 Little Silver residents attended. “The Little Silver Borough employees, Fire & First Aid volunteers, and Policemen were incredible to work with and made this extensive planning process very enjoyable,” said Rick Brandt, President of the Little Silver Charitable Foundation, which coordinated Little Silver Day.

Little Silver Day would not have been possible without the amazingly generous businesses and families who sponsored and donated toward the event. The festivities at Little Silver Day were perfect and the event was enjoyed by all. There was something for everyone! The games, activities, musicians, food and fireworks delighted the crowd and reinforced why Little Silver is such an amazing place.

PHOTO: Fireworks at Little Silver Day

The 100+ volunteers at Little Silver Day helping to facilitate such an amazing event, and the dozens of volunteers who came in waves the morning after to help clean up, really proved why the huge hearts of the people in this small town make the Little Silver community what it is.

The Little Silver Charitable Foundation was founded in 2015 to help support and improve the well-being of the Little Silver community. Our mission is to support education programs, recreation activities, families in need with scholarships and other Little Silver organizations. To learn more, visit www.LSCFInc.com or contact Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.