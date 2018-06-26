Mayor Donald Burden Honored by Gettysburg College

PHOTO: Alumnus Donald Burden and Gettysburg College President Janet Morgan Riggs.

SHREWSBURY, NJ – Mayor Donald Burden received both a meritorious award and a resolution honoring his service to his alma mater Gettysburg College, on the 55th anniversary of his graduation from the college president and the Board of Trustees.

Burden and his family traveled to Pennsylvania to be present for the ceremony that honored his 12-year term on the Board of Trustees, which College President Janet Morgan Riggs referred to as “the pinnacle of a career of service to, and advocacy for the College.”

Janet Morgan Riggs, herself an alumna in the Class of 1977, highlighted the mayor’s service not only to the college and the nation, but to historic organizations and his hometown.

Burden enlisted in the Army Reserves after his 1963 graduation with a degree in History, and through the years served on numerous committees and activities for the college. He was President of the Alumni Association from 2006 to 2008 while still serving on the Board of Trustees and introduced the Stole of Gratitude Commencement tradition as well as beautification projects for the college’s distinguished gardens.

Among the committee on which he served are the Academic Affairs, College Life, Compliance and Risk, and Governance and Nominating. He also provided leadership on the college’s magazine Advisory Board and the Conservatory Oversight Board.

Turning to his leadership in the community, Riggs recognized the mayor’s service on Shrewsbury’s borough council in addition to his eight years as Mayor. She cited his leadership in the Shrewsbury historical Society, authorship of a book on the history of Shrewsbury, service as a commissioner on both the Monmouth County Historical and Library commissions, as well as the Genealogy Society.

The Resolution also cited Burden’s leadership roles in his class reunions at 45th, 50th, and 55th years, all of which he served either as chairman or vice-chair, as well as vice chair of the Development Committee on the Sunderman Conservatory Board.

The college and alumni association also recognized Burden’s professional success in his 46 year career in publishing, from editing college textbooks to serving as Director of Marketing Services at McGraw Hill Higher Education.