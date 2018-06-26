Rumson Teacher Selected as 2018 Jewish Foundation for the Righteous Lerner Fellow

Jennifer Brown to join 20 Holocaust Educators from 12 U.S. States, Croatia and Poland for Holocaust Education Seminar in New York

NEW YORK – Jennifer Brown, a teacher at the Forrestdale School in Rumson, was recently selected as one of 29 Holocaust educators from 12 states, Croatia and Poland, as a 2018 Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) Alfred Lerner Fellow. As a newly minted fellow, Brown will take part in the JFR’s Summer Institute, an intensive five-day course for Holocaust educators held at Columbia University from June 24th through June 28th. There, she will delve into the complex history of the Holocaust as well as discuss new teaching techniques for introducing the subject of the Holocaust into her classroom.

The program is a high-level, intensive academic seminar in which participants are exposed to Holocaust survivors such as Roman Kent and to noted Holocaust scholars including: Volker Berghahn, Doris Bergen, Jeffrey Burds, Lawrence Douglas, Daniel Greene, Peter Hayes, Michael Marrus, Steven Field, Michael Steinlauf, and Edward Westermann. It is designed to allow participants to meet in small groups following each lecture, address the specific aspect of the Holocaust that is presented, share teaching concepts, and develop approaches to introducing the subject matter to their students.

Teachers selected for the program must be English or social studies teachers at the middle or high school level, have taught at least five years, are at least five years from retirement and currently teach the Holocaust in their classroom.

Participants each come from a region of the country where the JFR operates Holocaust Centers of Excellence in conjunction with a local Holocaust museum or center. International educators were first invited to join the seminar in 2001 at the request of the U.S. State Department. Brown was nominated by The Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education. Other participants from New Jersey include Jacqueline Sutton (Sussex), Nicolas LoSasso (Richland) and Caitlin Como (Delran).

“The main goals of our program are to provide teachers with graduate level courses on the Holocaust, pedagogical connections with other teachers and their curriculum so they learn what’s worked and what hasn’t and giving them resources for the classroom. We are thrilled that Jennifer will be joining this year’s seminar,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl.

The Fellowship program is named in memory of Alfred Lerner, the founding chairman and chief executive officer of MBNA Corporation, who died in October of 2002. Lerner was a long-time advisor and supporter of JFR programs and activities. His deep commitment to the work of JFR and in particular to his special interest in the field of Holocaust education, led to the seminar being endowed in his name.

The JFR continues its work of providing monthly financial assistance to some 350 aged and needy Righteous Gentiles, living in 20 countries. Since its founding, the JFR has provided more than $39 million to aged and needy rescuers – helping to repay a debt of gratitude on behalf of the Jewish people to these noble men and women. Its Holocaust teacher education program has become a standard for teaching the history of the Holocaust and educating teachers and students about the significance of the Righteous as moral and ethical exemplars.