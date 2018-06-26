Monmouth County Historical Association to Host Annual July 4 Celebration at Allen House

Photo caption: The reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Monmouth County Historical Association 2017 July 4 Celebration at Allen House.

SHREWSBURY, NJ – Monmouth County Historical Association will host the Annual celebration in honor of Independence Day featuring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Wednesday, July 4 at the Allen House Tavern Museum, 400 Sycamore Avenue, at 10 a.m.

Neighbors and friends of all ages are invited to participate in sharing the words that sparked America’s journey of independence and democracy. With Association Board President Linda Bricker acting as master of ceremonies, Mayor Donald W. Burden of Shrewsbury and Reverend Lisa Mitchell from Christ Church will also join in the festivities. Much like the day the Colonists first gathered to hear these stirring words, the bells at Christ Church will ring in honor of the signing. Attendees will also have the opportunity to add their own signature to an oversized replica of the Declaration. Rumson Boy Scouts, along with their Troop Leader, will serve as color guard during the Pledge of Allegiance. Merging the 21st century with the 18th, a life-size image of Thomas Jefferson, Founding Father and primary author of the Declaration, will be ready for selfies and group photographs.

Costumed interpreters will welcome guests to tour the Allen House, which will remain open to visitors until noon. Cookies and water will be served following the ceremony.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Parking is available in the Shrewsbury municipal parking lot across the street from the Allen House.

Monmouth County Historical Association is pleased to welcome Zoono Antimicrobial Nanotechnology as a 2018 sponsor of the July 4 Celebration at Allen House.

Allen House was initially built circa 1710 as a second residence for a wealthy merchant, his wife, and children. By 1754, Josiah Halstead had purchased the property and transformed the home into the Blue Ball Tavern, “the most noted tavern in Shrewsbury.” Taverns served as community centers in the 18th century as well as places to drink and eat. Today, the house is furnished to reflect its early use as a tavern.

For more information, visit www.monmouthhistory.org.