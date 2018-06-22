Vacation Bible School in Atlantic Highlands Begins Next Week

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Area Association of Community Churches invites your children to join us for Vacation Bible School 2018! VBS will be held at Central Baptist Church at the corner of Third and East Highland Avenues in Atlantic Highlands. Children who have completed pre-k through 5th grade will meet Wednesday, June 27 through Friday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior high students who have completed grades 6-8 will meet at the Atlantic Highlands Methodist Church on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

This year, the program will be run by Johnsonburg Day Camp with assistance from local pastors and congregations. The theme is The Water of Life and students will participate in Bible study and enjoy songs, skits, games, crafts, and science experiments throughout the day. Lunch will be provided for daytime campers and registration is $30 per camper.

It’s not too late to register your child! For more information and to get a registration form, please contact your local church or call Central Baptist Church at 732-291-8111.