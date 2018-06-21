Isabella Chagares Wins Essay Contest

PHOTO: Isabella Chagares and her family with Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian Burry

SHREWSBURY - Isabella Chagares, daughter of Dr. Stephen and Mary Ann Chigares, was honored at Monday’s Borough Council meeting when Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian Burry presented her with a certificate of recognition for her first place entry in the essay contest sponsored by the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

The fifth grade student had received the award at a recent meeting of the Historical Commission in Freehold. Mayor Donald Burden, who is also a member of the Historical Commission, invited Deputy Director Burry to make a certificate presentation at the borough council meeting, which was also attended by members of the 5th grade class at the Shrewsbury School. The local Board of Education also recognized the student’s award at a meeting last month.

The certificate recognized the writer’s choice of writing about the Loggy Hole Farm, once part of the Hance estate and now the Chigares home on Sycamore ave. Chagares read her award winning entry to the governing body and audience, and noted she was impressed not only by the land’s history and its role in early America but also by the fact she could stand in the fireplace in her living room.

Photo: Deputy Freeholder Director Lillian Murry, Isabella, Mary Ann and Dr. Stephen Chigares.