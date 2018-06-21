Atlantic Highlands Man Dies in Route 36 Crash

Brooklyn Man Facing DWI, other Charges After Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway

FREEHOLD – An Atlantic Highlands man is identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle crash early Saturday, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Michael Gustafson, 66, of Avenue D in Atlantic Highlands, died in the Emergency Department of Riverview Medical Center, in Red Bank, following a motor vehicle crash along Route 36 East, west of Linden Avenue in Middletown Township. The crash occurred around 12:46 a.m. on June 16, 2018.

Gustafson was the sole occupant of his 2007 Honda Fit travelling in the eastbound lanes of Route 36 East when the vehicle neared the Linden Avenue intersection and collided with a 2015 Jeep Cherokee operated by Anthony F. Sarlo, 62, of 74th Street in Brooklyn, New York. Sarlo was the sole occupant of that vehicle as it travelled westbound in the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

Following the crash, Gustafson was transported to Riverview Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 1:44 a.m.

Sarlo was also transported to Riverview Medical Center for evaluation and was released. Sarlo was issued motor vehicle summonses for Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Misuse of a Divided Highway (Wrong Way).

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Sergeant Cliff O’Hara, of the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2100 or Agent Reginald Grant of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.