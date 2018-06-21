AH Presbyterians' Worship Service at the Gazebo Sunday

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS -- The First Presbyterian Church of Atlantic Highlands will hold its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at the Gazebo in the municipal harbor.

Pastor Kathy Genus will continue her sermon series entitled "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" which will explore scripture and the wisdom of TV's Fred Rogers in learning how we can be better neighbors.

"As disciples, we are called to look for our neighbors who need extra love and support, the neighbors who have lost their way or somehow aren't welcome," according to Genus. "It's easy for those in need to melt into the background and become invisible. In the Gospel of Luke, we see how Jesus shows us to be attentive and build meaningful relationships.'

Judy Curry-Phipps will serve as liturgist.

All area residents are invited to attend the service, which will be held in the 127-year-old church at Third and East Highlands avenues in case of rain.

Further summer services at the Gazebo are scheduled for July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept.23.