Red Bank Regional Announces its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame

Details
Category: News

rbr athletic hof 2017PHOTO: The Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame “Inaugural” inductees from the October 25, 2017 Hall of Fame dinner. This year’s inductees have been selected, and the public is asked for help in locating several of them or their descendants.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Class of 2018 inductees.  The list includes college and former NFL players, Chris Rose (Class of 1978), (Stanford, Colts), and Lonnie Allgood (Class of 1972), (Syracuse, Bengals).  The inductees range from a graduation year of 1927, with track, baseball and football standout, Eddie Leddy, to 2003, swimming sensation, Mary McCue.  The inductee teams include:  the “undefeated” 1922 and 1975 Football Teams, 1993 Boys’ and 1998 Girls’ Basketball NJ State Champion Group 3 Teams.  Additionally, five former Athletic Directors and coaches will be honored and inducted into the Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 27 at 7 pm at the Doubletree in Eatontown.  Also, the Class of 2018 inductees will be introduced to the community on Friday, September 28, at the halftime during the RBR vs Ocean football game.  Last year’s Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame dinner was a huge success and tickets sold out, therefore, anyone interested in attending the dinner should contact the RBR athletic office at 732-842-8007 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..  Banquet tickets are $50.

            RBR Athletic Director, Del Dal Pra, states of the HOF, “We continue with the process of catching up to honor our greatest athletes through 100 years of Red Bank history. However, since we are going far back in time, we do not have contact information for ten of the inductees as well as the 1922 football team.  We are, therefore, asking for the community’s help in finding them or their descendants and to contact us again at 732-842-8007 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

            The list of the RBR Athletic Hall of Fame class is listed below. The members whose contact information is needed are highlighted (*need contact information):

NAME

GRAD YEAR

SPORT(S)

1922 Football Team*

    

1975 Football Team

    

1993 Boys’ Basketball Team

    

1998 Girls’ Basketball Team

    
  1. Dick Martin*
  

Swim Coach
  1. Frank “Dusty” Bublin
  

Groundskeeper
  1. Harold Potter*
  

Tennis Coach
  1. Nick Pizzulli
  

Boys Basketball, Softball, Football Coach, A.D.
  1. George Fallon

1979-1997

Football, Girls Basketball Coach, A.D.
  1. Eddie Leddy

1927

Track/Baseball/

Football/Basketball
  1. Joe Rosati

1932

Football/Basketball
  1. Pete Marascio

1932

Football/Track
  1. Bill Geroni

1940

Football/Basketball/

Baseball
  1. Dominick Gambacorto

1952

Football/Baseball
  1. Paul Hall*

1958

Basketball/Baseball
  1. Robert Taylor

1965

Football/Track
  1. Milton Gaylord*

1967

Basketball
  1. Rich Nowell

1967

Baseball/Football
  1. Charles Taylor

1970

Football/Basketball/

Baseball
  1. Lonnie Allgood

1972

Football/Basketball/

Baseball
  1. Tim Johnson*

1976

Football
  1. Chris Rose*

1978

Football/Basketball/

Track
  1. Eve Thompson*

1978

Outdoor Track
  1. Mark Donnelly*

1982

Basketball
  1. Michelle Samuels*

1990

Indoor/Outdoor Track
  1. Kyle LeBaron

1994

Boys Soccer

23.                  Mary McCue*

2003

Swimming