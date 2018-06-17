Red Bank Regional Announces its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame

PHOTO: The Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame “Inaugural” inductees from the October 25, 2017 Hall of Fame dinner. This year’s inductees have been selected, and the public is asked for help in locating several of them or their descendants.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Class of 2018 inductees. The list includes college and former NFL players, Chris Rose (Class of 1978), (Stanford, Colts), and Lonnie Allgood (Class of 1972), (Syracuse, Bengals). The inductees range from a graduation year of 1927, with track, baseball and football standout, Eddie Leddy, to 2003, swimming sensation, Mary McCue. The inductee teams include: the “undefeated” 1922 and 1975 Football Teams, 1993 Boys’ and 1998 Girls’ Basketball NJ State Champion Group 3 Teams. Additionally, five former Athletic Directors and coaches will be honored and inducted into the Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 27 at 7 pm at the Doubletree in Eatontown. Also, the Class of 2018 inductees will be introduced to the community on Friday, September 28, at the halftime during the RBR vs Ocean football game. Last year’s Red Bank Athletic Hall of Fame dinner was a huge success and tickets sold out, therefore, anyone interested in attending the dinner should contact the RBR athletic office at 732-842-8007 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Banquet tickets are $50.

RBR Athletic Director, Del Dal Pra, states of the HOF, “We continue with the process of catching up to honor our greatest athletes through 100 years of Red Bank history. However, since we are going far back in time, we do not have contact information for ten of the inductees as well as the 1922 football team. We are, therefore, asking for the community’s help in finding them or their descendants and to contact us again at 732-842-8007 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

The list of the RBR Athletic Hall of Fame class is listed below. The members whose contact information is needed are highlighted (*need contact information):