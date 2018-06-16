Kick Cancer Overboard Sends New Jersey Families on a Free Cruise

Photo: Kick Cancer Overboard Cruising Families. Courtesy of Tom Zapcic Photography

RED BANK, NJ - The foundation Kick Cancer Overboard sent several New Jersey families that have been struggling with cancer on a free cruise that departed May 26th. 11 families, 28 cruisers in total just returned from Bermuda having enjoyed the many amenities of a cruise with family and friends. To date, 268 have sailed for free over the past several years.

About Kick Cancer Overboard

Kick Cancer Overboard (KCO) is a local 501c3 not for profit organization that gives away free cruises to people whose lives have been affected by cancer. It organizes various local fundraisers throughout the year to support a specific family or individual on a free cruise for a few days.

Ted Friedli of Excel Travel is the founder of KCO and has been sending families on free cruises for almost 8 years with the help of many generous volunteers and sponsors.

For more information visit http://kickcanceroverboard.org/.