Freshwater Fishing Derby to be Held on Saturday & Sunday

PHOTO: Fishing at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold

HOWELL & FREEHOLD - Calling all anglers! The Monmouth County Park System is hosting its Freshwater Fishing Derby on Saturday & Sunday, June 16 & 17. Open to both beginner and experienced anglers, the event also features free fishing clinics. The fun starts on Saturday, June 16 at the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell, with a hands-on fishing clinic from 12:30-1:30 p.m. During the clinic, Park System staff will cover how to cast and rig and will answer questions. Then the fishing derby will be held from 2-5 p.m. On Sunday, June 17, the action moves to Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold. Once again a free hands-on fishing clinic will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by the fishing derby from 2-5 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded each day for the longest fish in three different categories. Derby rules provided upon registration. Anglers can bring their own fishing pole or rent one for $5. The cost of each day of the fishing derby is $25 per family of four or $8 per person. A container of worms is included with each registration. Pre-registration is suggested; walk-ins are welcome. Onsite registration is cash or check only.

To learn more about the Freshwater Fishing Derby or to register, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.