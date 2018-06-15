MAST Car Show at Fort Monmouth

Photo: Team members, from left, Matthew McKinley (Tinton Falls), Ethan Giordano (Middletown), Dylan Sequeria (Middletown), David Scott (Wall), Joseph Prancl (Middletown), Liam O’Brien (Middletown), Jake Winter (Middletown). Photo by MAST junior Riley Plosica.

OCEANPORT– A team of students from MAST, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology at Sandy Hook, is staging the MAST Car Show Saturday, June 30 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wallington Ave. on Fort Monmouth. The show is a major fund raiser to enable the team to participate in the 2019 Shell Eco-Marathon.

The Eco-Marathon, sponsored by Shell, is geared to high school teams from around the world in competition to design vehicles for fuel efficiency. During that competition, teams create and modify vehicles with an accent on efficiency rather than speed. Teams then race their vehicles around a track in a set amount of time after fueling up, with prizes going to the team with the best, most efficient use of fuel.

The MAST team of ten students, all enrolled in a Systems Engineering II class at the vocational high school, are designing, building, and anticipate being selected to compete in the 2019 Shell Eco-Marathon. The June 30 rally is a major means of raising the estimated $7,000 they need for the project.

Vendors are still being accepted for the MAST car show, which will be held on a paved lot and grass, with food, nonalcoholic beverages and music throughout the day. Spectators are admitted at no cost to the rally, and donations to their fund raiser will be accepted.

Registration for vehicles in all categories for the Show can be scanned in on Eventbrite QR Code for $16 on credit cards prior to June 25 or registered the day of the event for $20 in cash, with no credit cards accepted. Further information on the onetime event is available at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trophies will be given in all categories, including all years of imports/tuners, exotics, American steel, trucks, jeeps, off roaders and specialty vehicles, as well as People’s Choice and Legacy Vehicle awards.

Vendors interested in participating in the event can seek further information on the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. e-mail.

Entry to the site is from either the Eatontown or Little Silver entrance to Fort Monmouth.

A key player member of the MAST team, Jake Winter is a junior at MAST, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Winter of Middletown, and attended Thompson Middle School prior to attending MAST. He joined the Eco-Marathon team with his classmates at the suggestion of student advisor Ms. Wendy Green, and “because, honestly, I love cars.” Another team member, Jonathan Guiffre, joined because of his love for cars, and his experience working with his father who restores classic Porsches.

In addition to gaining a spot in next year’s Shell world event, the team plans on leaving their project at MAST to enable upcoming students to also work on a vehicle for future senior projects.

“We hope to create innovative ways to improve fuel economy which can be applied to the real world in the face of an energy crisis,” Winter said. Our goal is to get close to 2,000 miles per gallon their vehicle.”

The team needs to raise approximately $7,000 to finance the cost of parts and equipment needed for the type of vehicle they are designing. “We want to make an incredible car, saving as much weight as possible,” Winter said, “that’s what we need to be very competitive, which we will do. I have seen some models made for around $2,000, but they are definitely not as competitive. Ms. Green came across the competition and we’re going to make her proud she offered it to us.”

As their first fundraiser, the team donned team tee shirts and sold ice cream at MAST to students and faculty Monday, raising approximately $200 for their efforts.

Like all students at MAST, Winter carries a heavy schedule both in and out of class. A member of the Spanish and Key clubs, he is also part of the deck crew on the school’s maritime research vessel, the R/V Blue Sea. He is a platoon commander in the NJROTC program at MAST, and working on his Eagle Scout project, building new food pantry shelves for St. Anthony’s Church in Red Bank.

Besides Winter and Guiffre, the team is comprised of Matthew McKinley, Tinton Falls, Ethan Giordano , Dylan Sequeria, Joseph Pranci, Liam O’Brien, all of Middletown, and David Scott of Wall.