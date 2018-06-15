Westminster Presbyterian Church to Brighten Hospital Rooms with Cheers for Kids Card Campaign

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) has signed on as a participating sponsor and drop-off location for the Star 99.1 FM Cheer for Kids Card Campaign. For most kids, summer means playgrounds, amusement parks, riding bikes and enjoying the great outdoors! But for some kids especially those fighting serious illness, it means long, lonely, days spent in a hospital room. Star 99.1, the popular Contemporary Christian music station, has just launched a project to help brighten up the face, heart, and room of hospitalized children at Children’s Specialized Hospital and Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital. WPC will team up with Star 99.1 to help make, collect and deliver some cheer in the summer for those children.

Star 99.1 and WPC invite you to participate in Cheer for Kids by making a homemade card for children in those hospitals. Not crafty? No problem! On-line templates will make it easy to create a personalized card with a special note. All participants need are the basics – crayons, colored pencils, stickers, glitter glue and anything else colorful and fun. Whether participants make their own card or use one of the templates the project coordinators ask that they please refrain from using the phrase, “Get Well.” According to Star 99.1 “The goal is to spread cheer and not remind the children of their medical condition. And don’t forget to sign your card to make it personal.” Details and templates can be found at https://www.star991.com/cheerforkids.

WPC will also be setting up a Star 99.1 Cheer for Kids Card Creation Station at its Faith, Hope, and Music Festival on July 14th. The family-focused Contemporary Christian Music event will run from 4pm to 8 pm on the WPC Great Lawn at 94 Tindall Road in Middletown. Festival goers will be able to make and drop-off their Cheer for Kids card all in one convenient location the day of the Festival. WPC will also have a STAR 99.1 Cheer for Kids mailbox in their Sanctuary vestibule all summer long where cards can be dropped off anytime throughout the summer. The cards will be picked up by Star 99.1 at sponsor locations during scheduled stops throughout the summer.

According to WPC’s Pastor, the Reverend Joseph Hein, “We’re delighted to be able to partner with Star 99.1 to reach out to help and bring happiness and hope to children. Last year, we were part of the Care Pack backpack collection program for foster kids and it was a huge hit within the congregation, community, and at the FH&M Festival. We know the Cheer for Kids project will be just as well received.”

For more information about WPC’s role in the Cheer for Kids campaign, check out its Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJ/ or visit the WPC web site at www.wpcmiddletown.org