Freeholder John P. Curley Submits Over 400 Signatures in Support of His Independent Candidacy for the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders

FREEHOLD, NJ - Submitting more than 400 signatures supporting his candidacy for Monmouth County Freeholder, incumbent John P. Curley has taken a firm stance against his former party by running as an Independent under the banner “Fighting Corruption Together”.

“Since my days on the Red Bank Council to sitting on the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I have been a consistent voice against corrupt practices,” Curley said, “from stopping a helipad that placed corporations over residents to cleansing Brookdale of corruption, I have been on the right side of taxpayers.”

Freeholder Curley continued, “I will not be bullied out of my seat because party politicians do not believe in my cause, which has been and continues to be putting taxpayers first. Monmouth County residents showed with their signatures that they are tired of party politics and want me to continue being their voice in Freehold.”

“This Freeholders seat has a rich, bipartisan history of individuals that put people first, from Ted Narozanick to Barbara McMorrow, and people recognize that I am continuing their tradition. I look forward to serving the residents of Monmouth County for another three years,” Curley concluded.