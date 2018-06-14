Water Rescue in Leonardo section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 12:37pm on Sunday, June 10, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a boat taking on water. The situation was reported via 911. The Brevent Park & Leonardo Fire Company Marine Unit was dispatched. Upon arrival they found the boat submerged and the occupants in the water, they were rapidly brought onto Marine 31-2.

The victims were assessed by Middletown EMS. The incident was declared under control at 12:45p.m. All units were cleared from the scene by 1:05pm.

Approximately 10 members responded to the call from the Brevent Park & Leonardo Fire Company. Monmouth County Marine 1, United States Coast Guard, and New Jersey State Police responded to provide assistance to Middletown during operations.

Middletown Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to provide medical coverage.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Fire Department Second Assistant Chief John Friedman.