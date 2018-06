Detours on Browns Dock Road June 15 and 18

Navesink River Rd will be closed in the area of Browns Dock Rd with detours in place on 6/15 and 6/18 due to paving. Please plan alternate routes and contact the traffic division with any questions or concerns 732-615-2045