Shore House Raises $65,000 at Beacon of Hope Event

PHOTO: Guests at the 7th Annual "Beacon of Hope' back row: Dan Pinerio, Sherone Rogers, Damion McDuffie, Kevin Reilly, Abigail Perri, Brian Schiefer; middle row: Mary Husowech, Faith Rovinsky, Fancheska Franco; front row: Pam Miller, Susan Mazzeo, Kerri Zeblisky, Jerry Silver

Rumson, NJ – The sun was shining as over 150 guests gathered at Rumson Country Club to celebrate the 7th Annual ‘Beacon of Hope’ fundraising event benefitting Shore House. Shore House was recently recognized as New Jersey’s first Accredited Clubhouse, joining the ranks of over 320 Accredited Clubhouses worldwide providing resources and support for those diagnosed with chronic mental illness

Amongst the guests was Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling, who re-affirmed his commitment and support of Shore House and presented Resolutions recognizing event honorees Monmouth University, CPC Behavioral Healthcare, as well as the Shore House Founding Board Members who have worked so hard to get Shore House to this important milestone.

Members of the Clubhouse mingled with supporters as Dr. Ralph Aquila, Medical Director at Fountain House in New York and one of the world’s leading community psychiatrists and mental health advocates, spoke about the significance of Shore House attaining accreditation status as the only Clubhouse serving the entire state of New Jersey, and the benefits this will have for Clubhouse members, and the whole community.

Shore House is so grateful for the generous support of all those who attended, sponsored and contributed to make this important annual fundraiser such a resounding success. The event raised over $65,000 and it was a wonderful celebration of a milestone achievement and, most importantly, an effective way to raise awareness for the important work of Shore House in empowering and enabling Clubhouse Members living with mental illness to see their strengths past their diagnosis.

About Shore House: Shore House, a s501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Long Branch, NJ, provides resources and supportive services for adults in Monmouth County living with a mental illness enabling them to lead fulfilling lives by providing access to employment, education, housing, healthcare and the opportunity to be productive contributing members of their communities. Shore House welcomes new members year round and is currently looking to expand its board of directors.

For general information, or information about joining or volunteering at Shore House, please contact Susan Mazzeo, Executive Director, at 732-759-1595x140 or facebook.com/shorehouse.nj or visit www.shoreclubhouse.org