BSA Troop 32 Honors Four Scouts in Achieving Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts’ Highest Rank

PHOTO: Eagle Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 32, Middletown, at their recent Eagle Court of Honor. From left: Mark McIlvain, Andrew Lindner, Middletown Deputy Mayor Kevin Settembrino, Domenico Manzo, and Mark Walker. Photo by Fred Pachman.

Middletown, New Jersey – Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 32’s leadership, BSA Monmouth Council executives, local dignitaries including Middletown Township Deputy Mayor Kevin Settembrino and Monmouth County Freeholder Gerry Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Scouts, family, and friends recently gathered to honor four Scouts at their Eagle Court of Honor. Held at Middletown United Methodist Church, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of Andrew Lindner, Mark McIlvain, Domenico Manzo, and Mark Walker in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.

Eagle Scout represents the highest levels of citizenship, leadership, and responsibility in Scouting, which involves earning at least 21 merit badges including 13 required merit badges and many elective merit badges, serving in troop leadership positions, and spending at least 12 hours on service projects, in addition to completing an Eagle Scout service project, which benefits the community.

“Eagle Scout is a fantastic accomplishment and in achieving this rank, you make things better for our community and help make Middletown one of the best places to live in the country,” said Settembrino. “This honor is a testament to you as an individual and a leader, and we are looking to you in the future to continue to help lead our town.”

Ralph Rasa, Scoutmaster at Troop 32, noted, “These new Eagle Scouts worked very hard to get here and we thank each one for their service to the Troop. This is just the beginning of much success for these Scouts and for continuing to make Troop 32 proud of you.”

Andrew Paul Pio Lindner, Colts Neck, is graduating this spring from Mater Dei Prep High School, Middletown, and he plans to attend Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, in the fall. Andrew’s Eagle Project involved improvements to a garden at St. Anselm Church in Wayside, which is used to grow food donated to those in need. Improvements included compost bins, an enclosed arbor, rain barrels for irrigation, and landscaping. Andrew’s Scouting achievements included being elected to the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s honor society, and he held many leadership positions in the troop, including Senior Patrol Leader.

Domenico (Dom) Manzo, Lincroft, is graduating this spring from Red Bank Catholic, Red Bank. He plans to attend Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to study biomedical engineering. For his Eagle project, Domenico fundraised, purchased, and installed HY-VIZ Hydrant Markers in Lincroft to provide greater visibility for firemen during emergencies. Among Dom’s many Scouting achievements are being elected Order of the Arrow. He also attended Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, with a crew of 11, hiking over 64 miles in 12 days through rugged wilderness.

Mark McIlvain, River Plaza, has been a member of Troop 32 and Cub Scout Pack 32 since first grade. He will be graduating Middletown High School South this spring and will attend Brookdale Community College this fall. For his Eagle Project, Mark arranged for the construction of an outdoor classroom for the high school’s Environmental Club, of which he is a member. The project consisted of constructing eight wooden benches and a large shed for storing the club’s gardening tools.

Mark Walker, Middletown, attends Middletown High School South and also is a student at Brookdale Community College in the dual enrollment program. Mark will graduate from High School South in June and plans to attend Monmouth University, Long Branch, in the fall, focusing on computer and health sciences. Mark’s Eagle project involved designing and creating a pergola with benches for the United Methodist Church, Middletown. The pergola was built to provide additional functionality and add beautification to the church grounds.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes that in teaching a boy outdoor skills, self reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service, increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed to assist local organizations.

