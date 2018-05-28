Little Silver Day Coming June 23rd

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - If you haven’t already, you still have time to pre-purchase your Little Silver Day food tickets, drink tickets, commemorative t-shirts and the activity bracelets needed for all the fun children’s activities. Simply visit www.LSCFinc.com and secure them today before the June 15th cut-off date. After June 15th online sales will be prohibited and your only option will be to buy these items at Little Silver Day.

The town of Little Silver will be celebrating all of the wonderful things that make the community so extraordinary on Saturday, June 23rd from 3pm to 10pm at Library Field behind Borough Hall near Markham Place School. Talented musicians, adult beverages, delicious food, children’s activities, fireworks and more will be a part of the festivities! Little Silver Day is organized by the Little Silver Charitable Foundation.

Little Silver Day is being catered by Sickles Market, Restaurant Diomede, The Turning Point, Gianni’s Pizzeria, Olivia’s Trattoria, The Lighthouse and The Chimney Cake Factory. Children’s activities include carnival games, obstacle courses, rock climbing walls, basketball & soccer skills contests, bouncy house inflatables, balloon animals, face paintings, tosses at the famous dunk tank, comical caricature drawings and a blueberry pie eating contest.

Anyone with questions can call Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646 or email . This event is only made possible by the generosity of families and businesses who sponsor Little Silver Day. If you are interested in sponsoring Little Silver Day, you can register online at www.LSCFInc.com. In order for it to be a successful and safe time all attendees must be mindful of the following ground rules: