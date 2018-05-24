Monmouth County to Test Alternative Schedule for Rumson/Sea Bright Bridge Marine Traffic

RUMSON, NJ – The Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) over the Shrewsbury River will operate on an alternative marine traffic schedule, opening on the hour on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from May 25 through Sept. 3 as part of a trial test period this summer.



The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering requested that the U.S. Coast Guard consider an alternative schedule in attempt to balance the seasonally high volume of roadway traffic during peak hours with the needs of marine traffic.

“The current schedule provides that the bridge open for marine traffic on the hour and half hour which causes significant delays for vehicles traveling on the bridge,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The County has requested an alternative schedule to lessen the impact on the public traveling over the bridge and the surrounding communities.”

Beginning on May 25, and going through Sept. 3, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day), the bridge will open for marine traffic every hour, on the hour, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For all other times, the bridge will be opened on demand as necessary.

“The County’s Division of Engineering will be monitoring the test schedule very closely and hopes that the expected positive impact of this schedule change will lead to a permanent change of the current regulations,” said Director Arnone.

Previously, the bridge opened on the hour and half hour from May 15 through Sept. 30 as per Code of Federal Regulations (33 CFR 117.755).

The Coast Guard will make a final decision on the future bridge marine opening schedule based on data collected during the test period as well as public comments.

If you have questions on this test deviation, call or email Ms. Donna Leoce, Project Officer, First Coast Guard District, telephone 212–514–4332, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .