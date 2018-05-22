Tractor Trailer Strikes Railroad Bridge Over Laurel Avenue

HOLMDEL, NJ - Monday morning at 11:40am, yet another tractor trailer traveling on Laurel Ave struck the New Jersey Transit railroad bridge.

The trailer became wedged under the bridge and had to be removed by a heavy duty towing company. There were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

Laurel Ave was closed in both directions for approximately one hour while the scene was secured and cleaned up.

The driver was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses for disregarding the height restriction traffic warning signs.