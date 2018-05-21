New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial to Honor Veterans With Memorial Day Ceremony

HOLMDEL, NJ — Join the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation for a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, Exit 116 off the Garden State Parkway. The Vietnam Era Museum and Educational Center will be open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NJVVMF Board of Directors Trustee Jim Cusick will preside over the Ceremony. Chuck Sevola, Vice President and head of Prudential’s Veteran Initiatives office and an Army Veteran, is this year’s keynote speaker. The program will include a presentation of wreaths by various area organizations, music by Sandra Ward, a presentation of colors by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 200; and an invocation by Joe Formola, Chaplain of the New Jersey State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America.

During the ceremony, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will award two scholarships to high school seniors from New Jersey who plan to further their education either at a college, university or trade/technical school. This year’s scholarship recipients are Rachael Staino of the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science and Erica Soya of Red Bank Regional High School.

An “In Memory” program will honor those who served in Vietnam and returned home, but later died as a result of their tour. This year, six names will be inducted: Vernon Brasher of Neptune, NJ, Thomas Dorrian of Jackson, NJ, Edwin Goodman of Highlands, NJ, Thomas Hazel, Jr. of Old Bridge, NJ, Richard Kunch of Piscataway, NJ, and Michael Zulin of Morgan, NJ.

About The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation offers a meaningful and engaging experience that recognizes the sacrifice, courage and valor of Vietnam Veterans and encourages and fosters a thorough understanding of the Vietnam Era including the political, historical, social, cultural and military aspects, which affected the United States, and especially New Jersey.

The Foundation operates and manages the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and the adjacent Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center located at 1 Memorial Lane off Exit 116 (PNC Bank Arts Center) in Holmdel, NJ. The Memorial honors all those who served our country and state during the Vietnam War, especially the 1,563 New Jerseyans who did not return home. It is a powerful and fitting tribute to their sacrifice. The Memorial is open 24 hours, seven days a week. The Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center is the first educational center and museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the Museum is devoted solely to gaining an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America.

For hours and directions, visit njvvmf.org.