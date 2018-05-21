2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees

With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees to go along with its Memorial Day Facts infographic.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Military Retirement in New Jersey (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

• 50th – Veterans per Capita

• 34th – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans

• 32nd – % of Homeless Veterans

• 33rd – Veteran Job Opportunities

• 44th – Housing Affordability

• 50th – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/

Memorial Day 2018 Facts:

• 102 – Number of members in the 115th Congress who have served in the U.S. military

• 25 – Number of American cities that have claimed to be the birthplace of Memorial Day

• 818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total)

• 20 to 80 Percent Off – Discounts shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales

• $139+ Million – Estimated value of items that will be lost this Memorial Day weekend

To view the full infographic, please visit: https://wallethub.com/blog/memorial-day-facts/21363/