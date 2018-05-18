Structure Fire in Belford Apartment Claims Pet

PHOTO: Two pets were successfully treated with pet resuscitation equipment. A third pet did not survive.

BELFORD, NJ - At 12:37pm on Thursday, May 17, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire with heavy smoke issuing from the second floor apartment at 743 Main Street, in the Belford section of the Township. The fire was reported by the Captain of Belford Engine Fire Company who saw smoke from a distance, he ran over to investigate and simultaneously requested dispatch of the appropriate stations. The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Upon arrival, Belford Engine Captain Matthew McCrady reported heavy fire showing from the second floor kitchen area. The first arriving unit was directed to deploy (2) 1¾” attack lines to the second floor rear entrance for an interior attack. Two aerial apparatus were assigned to open up the second floor scuttles to vent the smoke and heat from the structure. The two lines extinguished the fire. 200’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was employed to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the second floor. The buildings utilities were secured.

While fighting the fire 3 pets were found, the fire department utilized pet resuscitation equipment donated earlier in the year by The Canine Company, (2) of the pets was successfully treated, sadly the 3rd did not survive. The ASPCA was requested to the scene.

The fire was called under control by Chief Steve Schweizer at 1:03p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 2:15 p.m.

Approximately 47 members from 6 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Belford Independent, Middletown Fire Co. #1 and Old Village Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, Fire Police as well as the Safety Unit responded and operated at the scene. Two firefighters were injured while operating at the scene and transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Middletown EMS provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.